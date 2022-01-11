Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Agilent Technologies, Inc. Lifted by SVB Leerink (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) – SVB Leerink lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Agilent Technologies in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.14. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $4.82 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.23.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $145.16 on Monday. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $112.47 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.72 and its 200-day moving average is $158.10.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,025,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,919,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,514,000 after buying an additional 1,214,140 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,612,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,922,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $579,722,000 after buying an additional 818,615 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $101,714.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,097 shares of company stock valued at $19,434,604 over the last ninety days.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

