Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Simply Good Foods’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.18.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $37.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 56.22 and a beta of 1.07. Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $26.78 and a 1-year high of $43.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 95,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $3,523,223.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 6,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $249,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 425,575 shares of company stock valued at $16,801,464. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 4.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

