Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Raised by Analyst

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.86. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.80 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.42.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $167.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $494.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $127.35 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 564,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,868,000 after purchasing an additional 64,608 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $467,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 462,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,992,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

