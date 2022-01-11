Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Cut by Capital One Financial

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enerplus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ERF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.50 target price on Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.05.

ERF stock opened at C$14.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.01. Enerplus has a 1 year low of C$3.94 and a 1 year high of C$14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.13.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$452.27 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is -25.04%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 5,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.04 per share, with a total value of C$60,202.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 299,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,610,368.01.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

