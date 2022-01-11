Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Bank of America Co. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

NYSE BAC opened at $48.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.10. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $400.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 58.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,559,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,547,000 after buying an additional 939,511 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its position in Bank of America by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 139,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after buying an additional 11,691 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in Bank of America by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 990,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,012,000 after buying an additional 124,289 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in Bank of America by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 144,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 126,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after buying an additional 26,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

