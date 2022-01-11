Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Meta Financial Group, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Meta Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s FY2022 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $120.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

CASH has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $61.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.94. Meta Financial Group has a 52-week low of $32.76 and a 52-week high of $65.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 4.56%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $414,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 441.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 215,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,893 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

