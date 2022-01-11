PVG Asset Management Corp Takes Position in EzFill Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EZFL)

PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EzFill Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EZFL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. PVG Asset Management Corp owned about 0.12% of EzFill as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

In other news, Director Jack Levine bought 22,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $49,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get EzFill alerts:

NASDAQ EZFL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.38. 103,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,424. EzFill Holdings Inc has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $5.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.19.

EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter.

EzFill Profile

EzFill Holdings Inc is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc is based in MIAMI, FL.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EzFill Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EZFL).

Receive News & Ratings for EzFill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EzFill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.