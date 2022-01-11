PVG Asset Management Corp Invests $1.15 Million in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 3.4% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 55,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $79.76. 52,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,360,994. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $85.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.27.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

