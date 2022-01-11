PVG Asset Management Corp Acquires New Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000. Darling Ingredients comprises approximately 1.3% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,433,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,422,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,198,000 after buying an additional 665,713 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,424,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,165,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,058,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,468,000 after buying an additional 293,359 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

DAR stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.68. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.20.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Featured Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.