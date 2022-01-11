Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP) fell 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23.19 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 23.78 ($0.32). 690,476 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 917,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.33).

Several brokerages have recently commented on PURP. Peel Hunt restated an “under review” rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($1.02) price objective on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “under review” rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of £72.94 million and a P/E ratio of 12.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also combines local property experts and technologies to make the process of selling, buying, or letting a property more convenient, transparent, and cost effective under the Purplebricks brand name.

