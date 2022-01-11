PTT Public (OTCMKTS:PCHUY) Shares Down 1.6%

PTT Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCHUY) shares fell 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $10.70. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PTT Public from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.69.

PTT Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a petroleum and petrochemical company in Thailand, other Asian countries, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Upstream Petroleum and Natural Gas Business Group, Downstream Petroleum Business Group, and Technology and Engineering Group segments.

