PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Raises Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.3991 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This is an increase from PT Adaro Energy Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.38.
ADOOY opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61. PT Adaro Energy Tbk has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $8.20.
PT Adaro Energy Tbk Company Profile
