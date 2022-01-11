PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Raises Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.3991 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This is an increase from PT Adaro Energy Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.38.

ADOOY opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61. PT Adaro Energy Tbk has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $8.20.

Get PT Adaro Energy Tbk alerts:

PT Adaro Energy Tbk Company Profile

PT Adaro Energy Tbk engages in the integrated coal mining, logistics, and power businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining and Trading, Mining Services, Logistics, and Others. The Coal Mining and Trading segment produces and distributes thermal coal. The Mining Services segment provides exploration, drilling, transportation, logistical support, and overburden mining removal services.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for PT Adaro Energy Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Adaro Energy Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.