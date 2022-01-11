ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) Shares Set to Split on Thursday, January 13th

Shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, January 13th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, January 13th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, January 13th.

NYSEARCA UPRO opened at $143.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.38. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a one year low of $72.81 and a one year high of $157.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPRO. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 40.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 104.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 6.3% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 8.9% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

