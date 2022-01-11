ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Shares to Split on Thursday, January 13th

Shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) are scheduled to split on Thursday, January 13th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, January 13th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of ROM stock opened at $114.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.59. ProShares Ultra Technology has a twelve month low of $66.35 and a twelve month high of $135.00.

Get ProShares Ultra Technology alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 491.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the second quarter valued at $47,000.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.