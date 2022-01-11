Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) will report earnings per share of $1.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Prologis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is $1.07. Prologis reported earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.07.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,335 shares of company stock valued at $46,681,516 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,358,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,713,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,757,000 after purchasing an additional 285,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,517 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 21,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,417,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,894,000 after acquiring an additional 255,152 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $153.02 on Friday. Prologis has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $169.93. The stock has a market cap of $113.13 billion, a PE ratio of 57.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.82 and a 200-day moving average of $139.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 95.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

