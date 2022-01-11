Project Pai Price Hits $0.0035 on Top Exchanges (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Project Pai has a total market cap of $5.49 million and approximately $17,204.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00110078 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00014433 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000254 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,790,443,370 coins and its circulating supply is 1,587,352,569 coins. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

