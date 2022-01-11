PRIZM Price Hits $0.0037 on Major Exchanges (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. During the last week, PRIZM has traded down 2% against the dollar. One PRIZM coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIZM has a market cap of $10.84 million and $773,038.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PRIZM alerts:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001596 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000187 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Keeshond Coin (KSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,932,172,592 coins. PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRIZM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIZM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.