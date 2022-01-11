Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $8.24 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,228 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.4% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 15,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $2,670,448.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “top pick” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $172.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.99. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

