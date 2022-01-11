Private Ocean LLC Sells 480 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Private Ocean LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 49.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASND. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,662,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 179.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASND shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

ASND opened at $116.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.30 and a 200 day moving average of $141.94. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $109.36 and a fifty-two week high of $178.71.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 12,211.21% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

