Private Ocean LLC Reduces Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Private Ocean LLC reduced its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 22.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 8,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SYK opened at $263.85 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $99.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.03.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s payout ratio is 55.94%.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.74.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

