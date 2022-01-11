Private Ocean LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1,717.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $78.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.84. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

