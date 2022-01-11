Private Ocean LLC Raises Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 48.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL opened at $182.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.40 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Erste Group lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.83.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.