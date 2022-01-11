Private Ocean LLC Purchases Shares of 1,875 Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 43,791.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 183,924 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,135,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 781,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,683,000 after acquiring an additional 75,412 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,248,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,962,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $108.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.54. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $107.68 and a 12-month high of $113.00.

