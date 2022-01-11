Private Ocean LLC Purchases 156 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,084,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456,799 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557,277 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,740,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517,357 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019,104 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,162,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,969 shares during the period.

Shares of BND stock opened at $83.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.98 and a 200 day moving average of $85.66. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $83.31 and a 52 week high of $87.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.271 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%.

