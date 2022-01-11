Private Ocean LLC Has $138,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Private Ocean LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,590 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 751,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,206,000 after acquiring an additional 79,115 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,528 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.56.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $55.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.84. Intel Co. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $224.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.