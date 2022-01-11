Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 53.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 948,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090,821 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $84,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,032,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,833,000 after buying an additional 130,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,028,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,282,000 after buying an additional 35,652 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,934,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,406,000 after buying an additional 212,603 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,400,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,139,000 after buying an additional 628,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,093,000 after buying an additional 53,569 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $554,363.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $1,998,895.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,335,304. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $101.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.74. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.05 and a 52-week high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.44%.

HAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist cut their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

