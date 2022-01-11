Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 396 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 777,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Emerson Electric worth $73,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,765,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,190,000 after buying an additional 412,478 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 11,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 61,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 236,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,235,000 after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric stock opened at $95.30 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $78.33 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EMR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.65.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.