Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 24,346 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 712,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,346 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.76% of Natera worth $79,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Natera during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Natera during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Natera by 5,766.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Natera by 27.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen began coverage on Natera in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.08.

In other Natera news, Director Herm Rosenman sold 44,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $1,307,053.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total value of $769,237.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 161,574 shares of company stock worth $12,898,359 over the last three months. 10.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NTRA opened at $74.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.82. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $69.31 and a one year high of $129.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.20.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

