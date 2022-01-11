Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 156,151 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,715,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,151 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.51% of Energizer worth $67,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 1,537.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer in the third quarter worth $40,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Energizer in the second quarter worth $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the second quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $40.72 on Tuesday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.14 and a 1 year high of $52.85. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average is $39.62.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.29 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 74.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 57.69%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

