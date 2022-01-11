Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 840,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 74,853 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Amphenol worth $61,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 24.7% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 10.5% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,467 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 17.5% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 3.1% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 9.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,853 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,419,000 after acquiring an additional 57,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Amphenol news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE APH opened at $81.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.22. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $58.58 and a twelve month high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

A number of research firms recently commented on APH. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.86.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

