Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $75.26 Million Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,895 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $75,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 24.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 10.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 60.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,406,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE HUBB opened at $196.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $149.07 and a fifty-two week high of $212.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 63.44%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

