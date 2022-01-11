Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $64.50 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $64,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth $49,000. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269 in the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.70.

Shares of ECL opened at $225.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.15 and a 52-week high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

