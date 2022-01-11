Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,395 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 53.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,395 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,960,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,067,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,803 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 209.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,320,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,417,000 after acquiring an additional 968,065 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,221.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 743,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,876,000 after acquiring an additional 720,647 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 341.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 879,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,554,000 after acquiring an additional 679,925 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $126.39 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.96.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

