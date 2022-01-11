Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,455 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 79.0% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 53.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties stock opened at $47.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 368.26, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $32.56 and a 1 year high of $56.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average of $50.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,307.87%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPR. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

