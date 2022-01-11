Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,271 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 23,195 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,268,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,642,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023,775 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,652,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,718,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,135,135 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,203,176,000 after acquiring an additional 704,428 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 17.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,942,403,000 after buying an additional 4,993,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,147,764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,188,434,000 after buying an additional 724,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $468,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.35.

Shares of GM opened at $61.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. General Motors has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $67.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.