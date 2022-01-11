Primas Price Tops $0.0180 (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Primas has a market capitalization of $947,394.06 and approximately $1.72 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Primas has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. One Primas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0180 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Primas alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.47 or 0.00306575 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008689 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000817 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Primas Coin Profile

Primas (PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primas’ official website is primas.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Primas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.