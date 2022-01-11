Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Receives $19.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTIL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Precision BioSciences by 20.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,792,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,956,000 after acquiring an additional 479,041 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Precision BioSciences by 148.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 659,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 394,243 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $4,382,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 154.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 515,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after buying an additional 313,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,183,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,278,000 after buying an additional 274,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

DTIL stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.62. 19,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,032. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average is $10.22. The company has a market cap of $402.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.48. Precision BioSciences has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $24.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 26.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Precision BioSciences will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.