Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX)’s stock price fell 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

The company has a market cap of $68.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average is $4.71.

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $117.63 million for the quarter.

Power Solutions International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of power systems and electrical power generation equipment. The firm provides integrated turnkey solutions to global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial and transportation end markets.

