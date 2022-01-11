Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.74. Power Integrations reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Power Integrations.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $819,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total value of $499,954.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,730. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

POWI stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.59. 7,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,417. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.05. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $73.04 and a 12 month high of $110.66. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 24.29%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Power Integrations (POWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.