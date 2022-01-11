Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Raised to C$48.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial to C$48.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC lowered shares of Power Co. of Canada from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$46.88.

POW opened at C$42.15 on Monday. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of C$29.30 and a one year high of C$44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.31, a current ratio of 95.52 and a quick ratio of 81.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.84.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$18.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.4099997 EPS for the current year.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

