Portman Ltd Makes New Investment in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Portman Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,024,207 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,884,000. UiPath accounts for approximately 38.7% of Portman Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Portman Ltd owned 0.20% of UiPath as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in UiPath during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 1,240.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UiPath stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,311,351. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.33 and its 200 day moving average is $54.75. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $220.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.23 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $2,259,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $102,024.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 616,060 shares of company stock valued at $30,091,295 over the last 90 days.

PATH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on UiPath from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

