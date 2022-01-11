Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Hits New 12-Month High at $93.07

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $93.07 and last traded at $91.77, with a volume of 783178 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.64.

Several research firms have issued reports on BPOP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Popular in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on Popular in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.19.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $658.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.74 million. Popular had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, January 15th will be paid a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

In other Popular news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $353,892.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $832,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,486 shares of company stock worth $3,336,719 over the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Popular by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,273,000 after purchasing an additional 306,388 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Popular by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Popular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,953,000. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Popular by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Popular by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 22,045 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Popular Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

