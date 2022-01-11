PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 5,611 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,611 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 102.9% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,780,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,213,000 after buying an additional 3,945,011 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth about $46,188,409,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 7,307.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,814,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,053,000 after buying an additional 1,789,566 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 141.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,076,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,139,000 after buying an additional 1,215,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 80.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,035,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,039,000 after buying an additional 910,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYK opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $30.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.13.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 97.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

