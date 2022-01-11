PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,124 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Saia during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Saia by 139.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Saia by 21.9% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Saia by 31.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Saia during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.25.

In related news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $346,702.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total transaction of $140,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,591 shares of company stock valued at $884,873. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $284.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $329.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.16 and a 1 year high of $365.50.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.83 million. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

