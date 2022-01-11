PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 615 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 213.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,016,000 after buying an additional 516,751 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at about $804,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at about $352,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 95.3% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.29.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.39 per share, for a total transaction of $508,653.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John R. Erickson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $169.95 per share, for a total transaction of $509,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $160.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.35. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.55 and a 52-week high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $575.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.91 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.35%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.