PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,408 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TOL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 26,828 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 726.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 240.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 208,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,072,000 after buying an additional 147,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $65.46 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.47 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.96.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.21%.

In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $722,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $1,751,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,285 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TOL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

