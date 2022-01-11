PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the second quarter worth approximately $6,841,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Gentex by 1.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 224,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Gentex by 1.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Gentex by 111,224.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 45,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 30.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNTX stock opened at $35.23 on Tuesday. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.46 and its 200-day moving average is $33.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $253,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $278,538.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,470 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GNTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

