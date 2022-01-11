PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMCL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicell by 21.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,377,000 after purchasing an additional 21,343 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Omnicell by 87.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the second quarter worth approximately $5,330,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Omnicell by 2.3% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Omnicell by 39.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,572,000 after buying an additional 121,470 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $163.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.55, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.37. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.07 and a 12-month high of $187.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.86.

In related news, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 38,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.36, for a total transaction of $6,959,190.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 5,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $964,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,153 shares of company stock worth $11,644,743 in the last ninety days. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

