PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 353 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 845.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 651.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter worth about $73,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $71.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.51 and its 200 day moving average is $89.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 51.65%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.27%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADS. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $134.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.73.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

