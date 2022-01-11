Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Short Interest Down 19.1% in December

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the November 30th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 165.0 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on PYTCF. Peel Hunt lowered Playtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Playtech in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Playtech in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Playtech stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. Playtech has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $11.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.42.

Playtech Plc engages in the development of software platforms and content for the online, mobile, and land-based gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Gaming Business to Business (B2B), Gaming Business to Customer (B2C), and Financial. The Gaming B2B segment includes casino, services, sport, bingo, poker, and other.

